Olga Kurylenko said that they have recovered from COVID-19

Actress Olga Kurylenko has told how she felt at the time of infection of the coronavirus, from which she recovered. She announced in her Instagram, reports BAGNET.

According to her, in the early days she had high fever, and she spent a lot of time for sleep. The actress noted that she also felt a strong malaise.

“Climb was hard. The fatigue is crazy. Headache wild. In the second week the temperature is completely gone, and there was a slight cough. The fatigue remained. Now almost no any symptoms. Just a little cough in the morning, but then he completely goes all day,” said Kurylenko.

She said that feels good and enjoy the rest.