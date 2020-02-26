Olga Sumskaya commented on the appearance of a granddaughter on the cover of a magazine

Popular Ukrainian actress Olga Sumska very soon a second time become a grandmother. This became known recently. Also her daughter with her husband and little daughter posed for the famous gloss. Olga commented on this news.

Daughter Olga Sumy Antonina papernaya, together with her husband Vladimir Agrichem graced the cover of gloss and showed his two year old Princess Eva. Olga commented on the appearance of a granddaughter on the pages of the publication in the program “Ranok z with Ukraine” on TV channel “Ukraine”.

The lovebirds posed for a family photo shoot for Hello magazine. Photo star families created a furor in the network. It shows that Antonina in the state. While the couple expecting a second child, showed the audience his little daughter eve.

Stellar mummy and grandma Olga Sumskaya not stay aside of this event and gave a comment.

A lot of famous people don’t show their children in order to avoid unnecessary comments, especially in our situation. About the cover of Vladimir and Antonina’s daughter – they decide for themselves, – said the artist on the transfer.