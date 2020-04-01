Olga Sumskaya seductively posed in style of pin-up

By Maria Batterbury

Ольга Сумская обольстительно сфотографировалась в стиле пин-ап

Ukrainian actress Olga Sumskaya is always ready for experiments. This time she tried herself in the role of women pin-up and turned into the lady with the 50-ies of the last century.

As admitted star, this is her favorite retro style in the photo. And he not only has aesthetic value, but also very uplifting.

Miy of uglublenie style “pnap”… the Absolute vdott innocnet. Kolis, zavdyaki same in this photo, people have dalali mill rospach I Creasy… everyone knows, what does of good friends! Harmony bratu world! – inspired adds to its sexy scenes, Olga Sumy.

How do you like the star of the Ukrainian cinema in such a savory way?

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
