Olga Sumskaya showed, as noted by the majority daughter

Ukrainian actress Olga Sumska shared with fans a special family shots. The star revealed how her daughter Anna celebrated eighteenth birthday.

As you know, March 2, daughter Olga Sumy and Vitaly Borisyuk Anna was 18 years old. On this occasion, the actress staged a noisy celebration in his capital manor, which readily showed in the network. The footage shows that the gift of the star daughter got a lot of balls and cake.

And in the signature Olga Sumskaya touched a gentle greeting. “Annushka, dear, Anusic, our native sun! Here come your day of adulthood! Love you, believe in you and wish to meet a kind, intelligent people in my life! Be happy, be bold and persistent! With the 18th anniversary!” – wrote star mommy.

It is known that in day of the birth of Anna Olga Sumskaya staged a closed sushi party. At the event she called relatives, in particular, his godfather and a friend Vlada Litovchenko. With a famous model she did a joint photo, which immediately appeared in the network. Probably with their peers Anna will celebrate coming of age the other day.