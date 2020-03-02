Olya Polyakova touching congratulated the eldest daughter’s birthday (photos)

Popular singer Olga Polyakova, who with the eldest daughter Mary was fascinated by the network of photos in swimsuits, touching congratulated her with birthday. 2 Mar Mache was 15 years old. With this date Olga congratulated the daughter on the network, turning to the girl with a touching post. Star mother love for her child, proud of it and considers that Mary, though like a mother, but quite different.

“Baby! Here’s 15! How fortunate that you have me taiaka turned out! Bright and cheery, just the sun! You’re like me, however, is quite different, much better, kinder, brighter, sensible, beautiful! Let all these fine qualities will help you in your life, be happy and healthy my beautiful, smart and brave girl. Love you Mary, the mouse, the tiny, Mychild, Masha”, — wrote Polyakov. Its members join in the congratulations in the comments.

We will remind, Masha is fond of music, sings, tries himself as a model, actively engaged in social networks. As previously told Olya Polyakova, daughter making good money online.

Also, Oli is the youngest daughter Alice. The girl starred in her music video “Ice was broken”.

