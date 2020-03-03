Olya Polyakova was congratulated by daughter’s 15-year anniversary and showed rare pictures

Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova, congratulated his eldest daughter Mary a happy birthday. 2 Mar girl ispolnilos 15 years.

The artist is not only devoted daughter touching post, but also shared archival footage girls. Star’s mom said that Mary at the same time like her, but also very different. The singer also wished the birthday girl’s health and happiness, calling to the girl with gentle words.

“Baby! Here’s 15! How fortunate that you’re my one-and-a-Kai made it! Bright and cheery, just the sun! You’re so like me and yet completely different, much better, kinder, lighter, sensible, beautiful! Let all these fine qualities will help you in your life, be happy and healthy, my beautiful, smart and brave girl. Love you, Mary, Mouse, tiny, Mychild, Masha!” – wrote Olga, adding text archival photo of his daughter.

Note that from a young age Masha Polyakova earns through advertising in Instagram. On the page of the girl signed by 143 thousand people. To all, the daughter of the “Queen of the night” seriously engaged in modeling and has worked with well-known Ukrainian brands.