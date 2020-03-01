Olya Polyakova without makeup boasted natural beauty on the backdrop of the Eiffel tower

The singer is now in Paris.

Popular Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova, who only recently shared with fans of spicy images from Mexico, are now off to Europe.

So, judging from published in Instagram pictures now the star is in the French capital Paris. She published a photo where posing in front of the Eiffel tower, showing off its natural beauty.

In pictures Olga pictured without makeup.

Fans of the singer noted for its natural beauty, covered with compliments in the comments.

“There is when cosmetics low”, “Olga, you are beautiful,” “And no hands on the bomb. Look a maximum of 30 years. What is the secret, Olga?”, – wrote under the photos followers artist.