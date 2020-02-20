Olympiacos vs Arsenal live stream: preview, prediction, betting tips

Olympiacos vs Arsenal live stream

Olympiacos – Arsenal. Forecast for the match of the Europa League (February 20, 2020)

We present the forecast for a meeting of old acquaintances in the framework of the Europa League, in which Olympiakos will host London Arsenal on February 20. Who will prevail in this duel? – the answer is in our material.

Olympiacos

The 44-time champion of Greece could not beat PAOK last year, and in the new Olympiakos championship, he got 60 points in 24 rounds and advanced to the Super League playoffs ahead of schedule.

To date, the “ legend ” has 18 victories and it is the only team that goes without defeats. In addition, the Greek club conceded only nine goals, scoring the most – 50. In the last game, Panionios did not resist the leader (4: 0).

In today’s match, Torosidis will not be able to play .

Arsenal

Today, Mikel Arteta is celebrating three months of being appointed as the head coach of Arsenal , and a victory could be the best gift for such a mini-anniversary.

To date, the “ gunners ” occupy the 10th position in the Premier League, but 34 points leave fans hope for overall success, because the distance to the European competition zone is only six points.

“ Pushkari ” is the most peace-loving team, which has 13 draws, and in the last game the “ red-white ” won the long-awaited victory, defeating “Newcastle” (4-0).

In today’s infirmary, Londoners Özil , Soares , Chambers and Tierney .

Statistics

Olympiacos do not lose 17 matches in a row

Arsenal do not lose away games in a row

Greek club did not miss in 6 out of 10 recent matches

The last personal match ended in a victory for the British (3: 0)

Forecast

Bookmakers do not see the favorite in this match, and the hosts look very dignified, but their opponents are slightly different in level from the English Premier League. There are losses in Arsenal’s squad, but the main squad is in good shape.

We assume that today’s Olympiakos is unlikely to beat the Gunners.

Our forecast is the victory of Arsenal with a handicap (0) and put it on the line of BC Parimatch with a coefficient of 1.89