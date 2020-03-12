Olympiacos vs Wolves live streaming free for the Europa League

Olympiacos vs Wolves. Forecast (CF. 2.49) for the Europa League match (March 12, 2020)

We propose a forecast for the Europa League match, in which Olympiakos receives Wolverhampton on March 12. What to expect from the first confrontation, which will take place in complete silence? – the answer is in this material.

Olympiacos

The last Olympiakos match was held a week ago, where in the first match of the Greek Cup semi-final lost to PAOK (2: 3), but two goals scored away leave a good chance of reaching the final. After 26 rounds of the current season, the “ red-white ” confidently top the standings of the Greek Super League.

The “ legend ” has 20 wins and not a single defeat for the entire season, while the vice-champion conceded in only nine goals in 26 matches. In the last duel, the hosts in their field outplayed Panetolikos (2-0), for which we made a prediction.

As part of the team, the entire basic structure in the system, except for El Sudani , whose knee is injured.

Wolves

Wolverhampton started the very first of all the English teams in European competition and went a heroic path, having beaten Hispaniol in the first match of the spring part of the Europa League with a total score of 7: 2.

In the English Premier League, the guests started unsuccessfully, but after 29 rounds they came close to the main goal – to enter the European Cup next season, which the sixth line will allow, taking into account the disqualification of Manchester City. The “vagrants” asset has 10 wins and 13 world wins, and in the last round the team played in their own field world with Brighton (0: 0).

Today they will not be able to enter the field of Gibbs White and Castro.

Statistics

Olympiacos have won 9 of their last 10 home matches

Wolves have lost 4 of their last 7 away games

In 6 of the last 10 home matches of the Piraeus club, at least three goals were scored

Opponents will hold the first personal match in history

Forecast

Bookmakers prefer guests, but the Greek football leader is in good shape this year, and the defeat of Arsenal in the first match of LE only angered the red-white players. We expect an equal game and assume that today Olympiacos , at least, will not lose, on which we propose to bet.

Our forecast is the victory of Olympiakos with the handicap (0) and bet on it through BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 2.49