Olympic champion on the run was disqualified for doping

Ruth Jebet athlete from Bahrain was disqualified for four years for violating anti-doping rules. This was reported in Twitter of the independent athletics on Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The runner was suspended for using the banned drug erythropoietin (EPO). Disqualification begins on 4 February 2018. The results for the period from 1 December 2017 to February 18, 2018 are also subject to cancellation.

Note, 23-year-old Jebet — Olympic champion at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro in the race three thousand meters with obstacles. From 2016 to 2018, the athlete belonged to the world record in this discipline.