Olympic champion on the run was disqualified for doping

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Олимпийскую чемпионку по бегу дисквалифицировали за допинг

Ruth Jebet athlete from Bahrain was disqualified for four years for violating anti-doping rules. This was reported in Twitter of the independent athletics on Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The runner was suspended for using the banned drug erythropoietin (EPO). Disqualification begins on 4 February 2018. The results for the period from 1 December 2017 to February 18, 2018 are also subject to cancellation.

Note, 23-year-old Jebet — Olympic champion at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro in the race three thousand meters with obstacles. From 2016 to 2018, the athlete belonged to the world record in this discipline.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article