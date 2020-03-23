Olympics under threat: the major countries refuse to participate because of the coronavirus

Following the transfer of Euro 2020, the cancellation of the world Championships and suspension seasons in the NBA and the NHL, another “victim” of a pandemic coronavirus can become the Olympic games that were held in July-August 2020 in Tokyo. Despite statements of the head of the organising Committee Toshiro muto that “Japan still sees no reason to cancel Games and logical step would be to postpone the competition given the current circumstances“, in the coming weeks, quite possibly, the Olympics will still have to move.

It spoke to the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. “If you hold a full-fledged Olympic games will be difficult, the decision to postpone the inevitable. The health of the athletes in the first place“, — quotes the policy espn.com.

Confirmed the words of the Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach, calling the main difficulty in the decision about transfer of the main sports event held every four years. “Unlike other sporting events, the transfer of the Olympic games is a difficult task. A number of important venues required for the Games, may potentially already be available. It is extremely difficult to cope with the situation when the hotels are booked millions of nights. May require revision of the calendar for at least 33 Olympic sports, “—said the functionary. The head of the IOC has promised that within the next four weeks the final decision will be made.

Meanwhile, the two countries officially declared that they will not release their athletes to the Games in if they will be held as scheduled. The canadian Olympic Committee urged to move the Olympics and Paralympics next year and promises full support and assistance in resolving difficulties that arise in connection with the transfer, and Australia reported that after the teleconference with the participation of members of the Committee made the decision on impossibility to make the Olympic team in a changing environment in the country and abroad.

Note that the last time the whole country boycotted the Olympics 40 years ago — in 1980-m athletes 65 States did not go to Moscow, thus expressing their protest against the Soviet Union troops in Afghanistan.

