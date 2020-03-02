On “Golos country” inflames separatist scandal: what is the reason

On the show “Golos country”, which aired on Sunday, March 1, on channel 1+1, broke the scandal. 23-letnju the participant of the project of Angela Kansuzyan was introduced as a member of Abkhazia, a breakaway Republic of Georgia. The network has raised a wave of indignation. Journalist Alexander Voight on his page in Facebook wrote that it’s like that on show in Georgia would be a member of “DNR” and showed the flag.

“Voice of the country introduced the participant and her profitabel country — Abkhazia. No words… If Georgia was “the Voice” and introduced some sort of singer with “DNR”. Some in Ukraine would be the reaction?” — written by Voight.

He was supported by his colleague Gluhenky. He also addressed a post on Facebook. “I wonder how soon with the pace of the Voice (Voice of the Country) begin to poke rags “DNR/LNR” live and serve the Kremlin occupied Ukrainian territory as a “country” which has arrived the party?” — he wrote.

Netizens are also angry and leave their comments, which outraged because of the incident.

Meanwhile, the performance of Angela Kansuzyan is no longer available for viewing in Youtube.

Recall that Angela is his performance turned the coach’s chair Dan Balan. The girl liked Tina Karol. “You look beautiful,” said singer and wondered how long the girl traveled to Ukraine. “Welcome to the family!” — Tina welcomed a new participant of “the Voice”.

His position about the unfolding scandal the 1+1 channel expressed on the official page in Facebook. The report says that in the credits was specified region of Abkhazia. During the interview Angela she pointed out where she came from. The channel admits his guilt that made “incorrect” information in the air, admits his error, “due to carelessness”.

“The TV station official said that there were no political or social overtones in this particular situation. We are guided exclusively by norms of international law, and for us Abkhazia is an integral part of Georgia”, — said in a statement. As someone who made the mistake of waiting for severe disciplinary punishment.

