On Mars have found signs of life

Astrobiologists at the University of Washington in the US have suggested that the presence on Mars of organic compounds called typename and recently discovered on the planet, may indicate the presence of life in the past. About it reported in a press release on Phys.org.

Researchers have identified several possible biological pathways for the formation of teofanov that seem more likely than abiotic. Possible non-biological factors include a meteorite impact and thermochemical recovery of sulphates at a temperature of 120 degrees Celsius.

In a biological scenario, tifany arose from the activity of microorganisms that lived three billion years ago when conditions on Mars were warmer and wetter. The microbes involved in the recovery process of sulphate. To confirm this option, scientists propose to analyze the isotopes of sulfur and carbon in samples collected by new Rover. Living organisms change the ratio of isotopes in the produced compounds, which can serve as a marker of biological activity in the past.

The thiophene molecules have four carbon atoms and the sulfur atom located in an aromatic ring. They are common on Earth in coal, crude oil and the mushrooms kind of truffles.