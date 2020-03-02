On “the Bachelor” comes a popular singer of the “X-factor” (photo, video)

On Friday, March 6, at the STB starts the premiere of the 10th season of the romantic reality “the Bachelor.” His main protagonist is 34-year-old pilot and owner of the flight school in USA Max Mikhailyuk. Among the girls, who decided to conquer the heart of the Bachelor, will be the popular singer, who won the sympathy of viewers thanks to the project “X-factor”.

Alina Lyashuk participated in the seventh season of the show “X-factor”, and her YouTube videos have collected more than 15 million views, entering the top 3 most viewed all 10 seasons of project. The girl sang the song Justin Bieber — Boyfriend. Alina admits that singing is her inspiration and outlet, but for full happiness lacks a close person near. The girl’s heart is still free.

— I’m watching the life of Nikita Dobrynin and Dasha Kvitkove, told Alinand. — I attract relationships — sincere, bright, positive, kind. I’m going to project, to feel all these feelings. Want to believe that it will be mutual.

We will remind, the winner of the ninth season of the romantic reality “the Bachelor” (STB) was the Dasha Kvitkova. She is the main character — Nikita Dobrynin — put the finger ring in the final episode of the project.

