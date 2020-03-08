On the border of Turkey and Greece the migrants had a fight with the police

On Saturday, clashes erupted between Greek police and migrants on the border of Turkey and Greece. Greek police used tear gas to push back migrants, reports Ekathimerini.

Turkish police also sprayed with tear gas in front of the Greek police at the border crossing Kastani, but for the first time also dealt a blow to migrants, trying to push them away from this part of the border.

The Greek government tacitly accused Turkey that it uses tear gas against Greek law enforcement authorities.

Although Greece has not yet published the data about the detainees, and those migrants who are not allowed to cross the border, it is assumed that the flow of refugees decreased.

In Turkey, hundreds of refugees began to arrive at European borders.

According to the Minister of internal Affairs of Turkey Suleyman Soylu, by the beginning of March through the border between Turkey and the European Union were more than 76 thousand Syrian migrant workers.