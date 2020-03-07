On the decline: for the day of the coronavirus in China has infected 99 people

In China, the number of victims of the new coronavirus, which can “close” the song contest “Eurovision” in recent days has increased to 28 people, the number of infected has increased by 99, recovered more 1678 people.

This was announced on Saturday by the State Committee on questions of hygiene and of health of China, reports TASS.

According to authorities, the number of infections in the country in the entire history of the epidemic has reached 80,6 thousand people, of them recovered to 55.4 thousand., died 3070. According to the official mortality rate of the virus in China is 3.8% instead of 3.77% the previous day.

The situation in the country is gradually improving. In the Tibet Autonomous region and Qinghai province for many days no sick, the number of infected in hospitals more than 20 regions ranges from two to 100 people. In Beijing , there are 116 people infected in Heilongjiang province — 87, in Hainan there are only four cases.

In the Central Hubei province, where the elimination of the main source of pneumonia, for the last day died on the 28th (in other regions there were no lethal outcomes), 74 became infected, recovered 1502 people. Despite the successful fight against pneumonia, there are still more than 21.2 thousand infected. At the same time, throughout most of the 31 regions of mainland part of the country for several days no new cases of infection.

The number of infections with the novel coronavirus, who arrived from other countries, China has reached 60 people, said the Committee. According to the Agency, in recent days the authorities have fixed 24 became infected with the virus in the three regions of the country. Three men identified in the cities of Central subordination Beijing and Shanghai. Another 17 cases were recorded in North-Western Gansu province and one in the southern province of Guangdong.

According to the latest official data, under the supervision of physicians in China are more than 26.7 thousand residentswho had close contact with infected people. The country also has 502 people with a suspected virus, are quarantined. According to doctors, more than 5.4 million have contracted the disease occurs in severe form.

At the same time, the number of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in the United States increased to 304. This was announced on Friday, the broadcaster CNN, citing a Federal Centers for control and disease prevention USA (CDC).

CDC experts and authorities recorded a total of 304 cases of infection. As said the TV company, this number includes those patients in whom a coronavirus was detected, local health authorities, but final confirmation from the experts CDC has not yet arrived. The new virus type was diagnosed in 49 people, arrived in the United States, and the 255 residents of 28 States.

The number of deaths remains the same — 15, 14 of them were confirmed in Washington state.

who met in France with a member of the National Assembly Jean-Luc Rattera, which soon was diagnosed with coronavirus. The meeting took place at the end of February, and the French Deputy is now in intensive care.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter