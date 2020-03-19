On the first Friday of global quarantine, there will be massive online party

Formation DJBuro and “Radio Aristocrats” decided to diversify the evening of the first quarantine Friday, March 20, and to arrange the massive online party. To create a real holiday atmosphere will help simple home cooking and line-up of distinguished club of artists of Ukraine.

The main goal of the party is to encourage everyone to stay home, but don’t deny yourself the celebration.

To ensure that the party happened at home as earnest, the organizers suggest to take part in the organization of the event. To prepare for the broadcast, home audio and video, to wear the best, prepare simple cocktail, order your favorite food, make homemade stage lights and hang them around the room garlands.

DJ mixer this evening is:

DJ Nastia is the most touring Ukrainian girl-DJ, regularly gracing the line-UPS of top clubs.

Blogger-traveler Anton Ptushkin which has long been practicing DJ sets around the world.

Residents DJBuro, DJs international class Vlad Fisun, Sivash, Masha Efy.

Party starts 20 March at 18:00. Admission is free at the link.

