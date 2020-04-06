On the Georgian market have begun to decontaminate the money

By Maria Batterburyon in News

На грузинском рынке начали обеззараживать деньги

In Poti (Georgia) in the agricultural market all visitors at the entrance should take the money for fumigation. About it reports local TV channel.

According to them, sterilisation bills with the iron. Coins treated with antiseptic.

“Poti agricultural market is capital structure, with separate inputs and outputs. Citizens comply with the social distance. When buying goods sellers return the money, treated with a disinfectant solution”, – stated in the message.

Also all buyers before entering into the market to measure temperature and give the gloves.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article