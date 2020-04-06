On the Georgian market have begun to decontaminate the money

In Poti (Georgia) in the agricultural market all visitors at the entrance should take the money for fumigation. About it reports local TV channel.

According to them, sterilisation bills with the iron. Coins treated with antiseptic.

“Poti agricultural market is capital structure, with separate inputs and outputs. Citizens comply with the social distance. When buying goods sellers return the money, treated with a disinfectant solution”, – stated in the message.

Also all buyers before entering into the market to measure temperature and give the gloves.