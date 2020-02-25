On the liner Diamond Princess more than two dozen Ukrainians refused to evacuate

More than two, more than two dozen Ukrainians who are on the cruise ship Diamond Princess, not yet willing to evacuate home. This was the “Hromadske radio” the chief of Department of management of crisis situations of the Department of consular service of the foreign Ministry Maxim Kovalenko.

“While 24 of them said that they did not intend to return to Ukraine. Another Ukrainian to establish contact,” – said Kovalenko.

According to him, on the liner there were 25 citizens of Ukraine, two of whom are now in hospital. They are all members of the crew. Their obligations are defined by contract, are also taken into account their wishes. Embassy, Ministry of foreign Affairs and the Ministry of health are ready to take action if the desire of Ukrainians to be evacuated from the Diamond Princess.

This issue will be resolved primarily by the citizens themselves and the owner of the vessel.