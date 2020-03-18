On the roads of Kiev seen the exclusive BMW sports car Z4

The global crisis and the coronavirus does not interfere with the Ukrainians to buy exclusive Roadster

The Ukrainian capital boasts a large number of cars of a class “Lux”, which would be envied by many Europeans.

Recently in Kiev was able to see the new BMW Z4 is the third generation, reports akcenty.com.ua.

Roadster BMW has long been officially sold, although on our roads is a rarity. In the capital noticed a basic version sDrive20i. The car is equipped with a primary 2.0-liter turboservice a power of 197 HP Acceleration to 100 km/h in 6,6, and the maximum speed is 240 km/h. to Purchase the BMW Z4 sDrive20i can be priced at approximately 1.2 million. Has to offer and more powerful version of the 258 and 340 HP Is one of the first BMW Z4 in Ukraine. In General, with the arrival of spring on the Ukrainian roads became more convertibles and sports cars.

It is no secret that some residents of the capital love to surprise fellow citizens a choice of cars that even in the US rarely see. As with any capital city, Kiev is home to the wealthiest residents of the country. That is why there is sometimes you can see an outlandish car, and novelties of the world automobile industry, and even exclusive retrocar.

Surprisingly, according to statistics of the Ministry of interior, the owners of cars of a class “Lux” break the rules less frequently than other car owners. Of course, this is not about street racing, and vehicles equipped for skorostnoy drive on the roads. However, soon absolutely all car owners of the country will be forced to expressly comply with the rules of the road, as in Kiev, have already earned automatic cameras video fixing of infringements of traffic regulations.