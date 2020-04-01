On “udalenke”: boss turned into a potato during the conference call (photo)

Millions of people around the world switched to the remote mode of operation because of the pandemic coronavirus. The habit is sometimes there is overlap and confusion. So, an employee advocacy organization PFAW (People For The American Way) shared on the social network Twitter the funny story that happened while conferencing with colleagues.

“My boss transformed himself into a potato during the meeting, our teams of Microsoft, and are unable to figure out how to disable this option. So she was stuck like this until the end,” wrote the woman.

According to the Mirror, “character” photo became the political Director of the organization Lisette Ocampo. “I’m the boss-potatoes…Glad that made people laugh in such a difficult situation.”, — wrote network Lisette, laughed at the situation and seriously urging people to stay home.

The post was liked by almost 900 thousand people.

