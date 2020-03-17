On what surface the coronavirus lives the longest: the scientists gave the answer

Chinese new coronavirus COVID-19 longest can live in if gets on the plastic and stainless steel. In particular, on the surfaces of these materials, it is able to remain active for two to three days after infection.

This was stated by a group of scientists from the National Institute of health, USA. The results of their research published by Newsweek magazine.

So to compare the “persistence” with the coronavirus virus is SARS-CoV-1, which causes severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), for the test was taken a number of materials from cardboard to copper.

Coronavirus longer just living on plastic

If plastic and stainless steel COVID-19 outlasts everything, that the worst material was copper. On its surface the virus lives only 4 hours.

But on the cardboard it stays active up to 24 hours. It is noted that the figures were approximately the same for both viruses that were compared. The exception was precisely their life expectancy on the cardboard.

Author

Marina Lisnichuk