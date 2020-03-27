“Once on the project, I was in shock!”: recognition of the most outspoken participants of “the Bachelor-10” (photo)

Friday, March 27, at the STB channel will host the fourth edition of the tenth season of the romantic reality “the Bachelor.” Ten States with the main character max Mikhailuk will go to Thailand to test your feelings. One of them is 23-year-old artist from the Dnieper Anna.

The girl remembered max even for First party creative gift — a painting, which portrayed the main character. But their romantic date almost ended in a passionate kiss.

In an exclusive interview with “FACTS,” Anna admitted, what came to the project, what she like most about Max and what part of the body made her wildest tattoo.

“I envy my parents: they only communicate at the meeting, was waiting for a call on the house phone, ran to each other’s homes”

— Anna, what made you take part in the project “the Bachelor”?

— I just want to explore blindly. In our time we are introduced very quickly and just as quickly learn all about people — we monitor the social networks studied shared a circle of acquaintances, creating some cliches and the overall picture, and not getting to the depths of the satellite. And I wanted to learn and to build relationships with people that I do not know and can not know are him and me. Without all our social achievements. I envy my parents: they only communicate at the meeting, was waiting for a call on the house phone, ran to each other in guests, escorted directly to the entrance. I want the same present.

— Have you watched previous seasons of the reality?

— No, sometimes I watched the first release of the next season to find out who the Bachelor is and what participating. And I think this is my take. Because, once on the project, I was shocked that girls promonitoriv all the seasons, they know everything inside and out! What better strategy to use, as who gets the date rose to get Bachelor for a date, what meetings come up. I’m not ready, nothing planned, strategies and tactics are not developed.

— Nevertheless on your first individual date with max had the impression that you understand each other perfectly.

We do max on the same wavelength, and communication with him is a pleasure. For me, the most important quality in a man is sense of humor, and not just to be a good joke, but also to understand the jokes of another. With this we have had no problems, and I like a stone fell from the soul . (smiles – Ed.). I liked that Max was on our date was very diligent, even being far from creativity. I was pleased to chat with him on spiritual topics. Just felt that there is a real man.

Max and Anya

— You fell in love?

You know, I was very excited to go on an individual date and open the max for yourself. I have all doubts have disappeared and there was a clear understanding that with this man you can build a relationship and potentially I can fall in love.

Max I liked from the first meeting. He constantly smiled, he had a very bright energy, these people attract. Max is able to support in difficult times, kind, confident, honest and determined.

Just a perfect image!

For me in relations with man are important honesty, trust, understanding and reliability. When a man is as good as alone.

“The crazy thing is my tattoo in the hidden place”

— The First party you gave the Bachelor a picture, which he painted…

For me to give a private picture — means a lot. They don’t give away their work, preferring to sell them. In the picture — the image of a man in bright colors. The way, because I didn’t know who would be the Bachelor, and could not even imagine. The bright colors symbolize the emotions that I expected to get from our meeting. And, frankly, felt them.

In Instagram you have more than 60 thousand subscribers! Why such a huge audience?

— All my subscribers have been with me to “the Bachelor.” I was on Instagram in 2013, and every year my audience has expanded. I’m an active person. I have many friends, a large circle of friends, due to this people sign and recommend my profile to your friends. I have enough positive and inspiring content. Love to share your thoughts, beautiful photos and useful lifehacks. Get great feedback from people and I am glad that “Instagram” brings me more and money. In fact my biggest problem at the time of participation in the project was to leave their social network — almost Olympic stadium subscribers for three months.

— Are you one of the most open participants. Without hesitation spoke about the experience of a Threesome and painful relationships. Not afraid of condemnation and criticism?

— Condemnation and criticism will always be, no matter what you do or say. I did something that I would be ashamed. Honest with themselves and the world, because you can talk freely on any topic. It was hard for me to open the painful subject of relationship because I imposed to myself that I am a victim of this relationship, and the victim of the same weakness. Now I realize that this is my strength. Experienced painful feelings and can share their experience to possibly protect women from such stories.

— This was your most crazy thing you did in life?

— A Threesome? No. (smiles — Ed.). The crazy thing is my tattoo in the hidden place. And it’s not where everyone thought, and under the lower lip. I have crammed in there “SHO” — as the genetic code of Ukrainian. I love my country and am proud to be Ukrainian. Therefore, I consider it my Patriotic tattoo!

Dasha said, what struck Bachelor, confessed his feelings for max.

