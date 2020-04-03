“Once upon a time in Hollywood” can turn into a book

By Maria Batterbury in Entertainment

"Однажды… в Голливуде" может превратиться в книгу

Quentin Tarantino has been a guest on the podcast, Pure Cinema, in which he shared new ideas. He said that thinking about a possible novelization of his ninth painting “Once upon a time in Hollywood” what began actively to think in the last time.

The idea is to expand the universe “Once upon a time in Hollywood” is not the first time visits the Director. Earlier he also said that it plans to release the mini-series “Law of hunting”, in which the plot is the hero Leonardo DiCaprio.

In addition, Tarantino is working on a book about the world war II veteran, who discovers the magic of classic cinema. When exactly it will be released is still unknown.

Maria Batterbury

