Oncologists have called the most resistant to cancer blood

American scientists have summarized the extensive research devoted to the study of cancer, in which scientists also have found out, representatives of some blood groups are less likely to suffer from cancer.

An analysis was conducted of data from several thousand patients. Information about people has been collected for 25 years.

Scientists have found that are least susceptible to cancer people with the second group of blood. But representatives of the first group of blood should undergo more thorough diagnoses as part of routine inspections or after the occurrence of a number of symptoms.

According to the most common cancer for people with first blood. Based on the results of the study, the researchers confirmed that the main risk factors for the development of cancer remains Smoking and excessive alcohol use.

Recall that among the common symptoms of cancer — constant drowsiness, feeling tired for no apparent reason, prolonged cough, headaches, sudden weight loss.