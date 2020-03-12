One of the buildings of the headquarters of the UN evacuated because of the threat of coronavirus
Employees of one of the administrative buildings of the headquarters of UN in new York city urgently evacuated because of the threat of the spread of coronavirus. About it reports “Interfax” with reference to sources in the organization.
This is an administrative case DC-2, which is the number of structural units of the UN Secretariat.
According to interlocutors of Agency, such decision was accepted in connection with suspected coronavirus school teacher for children of UN staff nearby.