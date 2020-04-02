“One-on-one with their illness”: Lev Leshchenko reached out to fans from hospital (photo)

Russian singer Lev Leshchenko, who was in hospital with coronavirus, appealed to the fans.

He thanked them for their support and for organizing a flash mob “Hope”. It is the performance of this song in social networks fans Leshchenko supported him.

“Dear friends, I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in the song home flash mob “Hope”. Need it and those who are left alone with their illness. Believe we all get better soon, this world will change for all of us, and the value can finally become a true sense”, — wrote to Leshchenko.

View this post in Instagram

We will remind, earlier the representative of the artist stated that the recovery is still too early to say. Leshchenko then better, then worse. With him in the hospital is his wife who was hospitalized with the same symptoms.

