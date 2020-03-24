One passenger for two seats: in Poland has tightened quarantine mode

From March 24, Poland has tightened quarantine measures related to the dissemination of coronavirus, which will operate until 11 April. In particular, as announced today at a press conference , the Prime Minister of the Republic of Mateusz Morawiecki, the government decided to restrict the freedom of movement of citizens. “Exceptions — to go to the store, the pharmacy, take the dog out for a walk”, — quotes the Polish premiere of “European truth”. On the streets can easily be only volunteers that help to combat the coronavirus, and that a number not more than two people. Also limits the maximum transportation of passengers in public transport.

– This morning the Internet appeared the photo, as the inhabitants of Warsaw during the rush hour crowd into a Shuttle bus, commented on the decision of the government migrant worker originally from the Poltava affair. — Say, this angered the capital’s President, Rafal Trzaskowski, therefore, followed such measures.

Since then, as March 11 in Poland, a quarantine was imposed, the number of urban public transport in Warsaw decreased by 30%. In the early days of the restrictive measures do buses and trams went units. I was even unusual to sit in half-empty showrooms. But every day people at bus stops appeared more and more, as transportation is not added — he came on the line Saturday schedule. Now, as stated by the government, the number of vehicles will be increased in order to provide sufficient distance between the passengers. And the permitted number of passengers — less than half the seats.

Mask when landing is not required?

Not yet. Although with the introduction of quarantine measures and always closed the cab drivers are even more shielded from the passengers no longer allowed to sit on the nearest three rows of seats from the driver’s seat. “Red line” marked with special tape. In addition, a door on the entrance and exit began to open automatically — previously, passengers had to push the button. Button is now sealed.

— For travel you can pay cash?

Here she can hardly walk, and actually banned. Even ATMs don’t accept bills. A taxi popular services such as Uber, Bolt, Texify long made by wire transfer.

During the quarantine, appeared such a service as the contactless delivery of food shops, restaurants and other institutions. You can order goods on the website, to cover their costs, and bring order, but not passed from hand to hand, and leave it at the door, informing about it on the phone.

By the way, Poland belongs to countries with a small number died as a result of coronaviruses disease: from 774 infected 9 people died.

