“One per person”: the former world champion from Russia told about the limitations of coronavirus in the United States

The former world champion in the Welterweight Russian boxer Sergey Lipiner told about the situation in American stores in terms of coronavirus.

“To the store, sometimes the queue. And toilet paper at all. Water only sell one pack per person”, – quotes the words of the athlete news Agency RT.

He also noted that the entry into the country is allowed only to citizens of the United States, while restaurants and cafes are closed and work solely on takeaway. However, the authorities do not forbid people to go out.

“The authorities are not obliged to stay at home… But traffic jams at all. Quite a few people on the ocean: jog, ride bicycles,” he added.

