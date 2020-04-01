One third of Ukrainians in Poland lost work or restricted

One third of citizens of Ukraine who live and work in Poland, declared the loss of or significant limitation of the work in connection with the pandemic coronavirus.

As reported by Wirtualne Media, this is evidenced by the results of the survey IRCenter.

60% of Ukrainians claim that they have felt the effects of the restrictions imposed by the Polish government due to pandemic COVID-19.

30% of respondents lost a job or had to significantly limit it. 27% had other problems with employment. 3% of respondents lost their homes.

More than half of respondents said that they are not afraid of coronavirus infection.

One in five respondents came to Poland biometric passport. 22% of Ukrainians say they will stay in Poland illegally, if over the period of their stay in the country.

7% of respondents predict that they will have to leave Poland.