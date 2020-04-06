One wife and 74 “little wife”: from the coronavirus died the eccentric British aristocrat (photo)

From complications caused by a coronavirus, at the age of 87 years died Alexander George Tynne, the seventh Marquis of bath, a British politician, artist and writer, who, according to the newspaper The Sun, considered the most eccentric English aristocrat.

Alexander was a supporter of polygamy. One official wife, the Hungarian Anne Gael from loving Marquis was 74 mistress, whom he called “a zhenok”. They lived at his estate and sometimes staged fights among themselves for the right to share the bed with him.

In the territory of the estate of Longleat, the Marquis in 1966 created the first Safari Park outside Africa. In his ancient mansion on the walls and ceilings of the bedrooms were painted scenes from the Kama Sutra the work of the master of the house.

The Marquis sat in the House of Lords, and also took part in the elections to the European Parliament from the liberal democratic party.

Son and heir of Alexander Shevlin, Viscount Weymouth (which now has passed the title of Marquis), married to a mulatto Emma, daughter of a Nigerian businessman. Alexander also has a daughter lady Lenka Abigail. The family fortune is estimated at 193 million dollars.

Alexander and his wife Anna

