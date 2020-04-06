One wife and 74 “little wife”: from the coronavirus died the eccentric British aristocrat (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Одна жена и 74 «женки»: от коронавируса умер самый эксцентричный британский аристократ (фото)

From complications caused by a coronavirus, at the age of 87 years died Alexander George Tynne, the seventh Marquis of bath, a British politician, artist and writer, who, according to the newspaper The Sun, considered the most eccentric English aristocrat.

Alexander was a supporter of polygamy. One official wife, the Hungarian Anne Gael from loving Marquis was 74 mistress, whom he called “a zhenok”. They lived at his estate and sometimes staged fights among themselves for the right to share the bed with him.

In the territory of the estate of Longleat, the Marquis in 1966 created the first Safari Park outside Africa. In his ancient mansion on the walls and ceilings of the bedrooms were painted scenes from the Kama Sutra the work of the master of the house.

The Marquis sat in the House of Lords, and also took part in the elections to the European Parliament from the liberal democratic party.
Son and heir of Alexander Shevlin, Viscount Weymouth (which now has passed the title of Marquis), married to a mulatto Emma, daughter of a Nigerian businessman. Alexander also has a daughter lady Lenka Abigail. The family fortune is estimated at 193 million dollars.

Одна жена и 74 «женки»: от коронавируса умер самый эксцентричный британский аристократ (фото)

Одна жена и 74 «женки»: от коронавируса умер самый эксцентричный британский аристократ (фото)

Одна жена и 74 «женки»: от коронавируса умер самый эксцентричный британский аристократ (фото)Alexander and his wife Anna

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article