“One will not stop”: the newly-married couples MamaRika and Sergei Sereda has unveiled plans for children

MamaRika and Sergey Sereda. Photo: Photo by Evgeniy Efanov (press service)

Ukrainian singer MamaRika admitted that this winter has secretly married the comedian and presenter Sergey Sereda. In addition, she hinted that she may got pregnant.

I don’t know, frankly, we need to find out. By the way, I became very emotional after the wedding. Sergey says he can do I’m already pregnant because I’m planning something… I constantly tears, the hormones hit. Maybe it’s because we took the puppy and I have the maternal instinct involved. Don’t know, but it seems to me that no, not pregnant,” commented MamaRika in the program “Swfsc life”.

Regarding the winter wedding the actress also added that in December 2019, was the fifth anniversary of the relationship of the couple. So the lovers decided it was time to get married, but it has nothing to do with pregnancy.

MamaRika and Sergey Sereda. Photo: Photo by Evgeniy Efanov (press service)

The ceremony took place on a deserted beach of Koh Phangan (Thailand). Registered the marriage local. The newlyweds said that it is a professional person. However, among themselves they are unable to communicate because the man does not speak neither English nor Ukrainian languages.

He liked visually. We were told that he is janolof, yogi. Also said he was a certified marriage Registrar. But he didn’t know neither English nor Ukrainian. The only word he learned is a gift, as a gift from God. And he kept saying “Gift, gift, gift,” — said the singer.

MamaRika and Sergey Sereda. Photo: Photo by Evgeniy Efanov (press service)

In addition, newly-married couples admitted that one kid is not going to stop.