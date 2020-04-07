Onion cakes that enjoy eating, even those who do not like onions

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Луковые котлетки, которые с удовольствием кушают даже те, кто не любит лук

Onion burgers. Photo: instagram.com/olga_matvii

Food blogger Olga Mammana on his page on Instagram shared a simple recipe for onion hamburgers.

Ingredients:

Onions – 5 PCs. (medium size)

Eggs – 3 PCs.

Semolina – 100 g

Baking powder – 1 tsp

Salt and pepper to taste

Vegetable oil for frying

Preparation:

  1. Onion cut into cubes, add salt and crush with your hands for 10-15 minutes until soft to bow let the juice: in addition to delicious meatballs you will get prevention from any virus.
  2. Whisk the eggs with a fork and pour the onions.
  3. Pour semolina (you can substitute with flour, but it will burn), pepper and baking powder, mix well and leave for 20 min to swell monkey.
  4. Set a medium-high heat (7 out of 14 divisions) and spread the dough with a spoon, fry on both sides until it will turn brown, better longer to feel good on the inside prigotovilis.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article