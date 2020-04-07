Onion cakes that enjoy eating, even those who do not like onions
Onion burgers. Photo: instagram.com/olga_matvii
Food blogger Olga Mammana on his page on Instagram shared a simple recipe for onion hamburgers.
Ingredients:
Onions – 5 PCs. (medium size)
Eggs – 3 PCs.
Semolina – 100 g
Baking powder – 1 tsp
Salt and pepper to taste
Vegetable oil for frying
Preparation:
- Onion cut into cubes, add salt and crush with your hands for 10-15 minutes until soft to bow let the juice: in addition to delicious meatballs you will get prevention from any virus.
- Whisk the eggs with a fork and pour the onions.
- Pour semolina (you can substitute with flour, but it will burn), pepper and baking powder, mix well and leave for 20 min to swell monkey.
- Set a medium-high heat (7 out of 14 divisions) and spread the dough with a spoon, fry on both sides until it will turn brown, better longer to feel good on the inside prigotovilis.