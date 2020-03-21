Onion, garlic and moonshine: Pavel Zibrov revealed the prescription anti-coronavirus (photo)

The family of people’s artist of Ukraine Pavlo Zibrov conducts quarantine in his country house near Kiev. Here popular singer and fashionable DJ Seremba have a vegetable garden, flower garden, woods and even a small lake. And in the Studio, which is located in the far wing of the house, he recently released the hit “Model XL”.

In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Pavel Zibrov has told how the quarantine has changed the lives of his family, who bakes him pies and why he never watches the news.

“Moonshine has its own vegetable garden, “twist” too. Hold on!”

— Behold, I stand at your rate, we will run carp and grass carp, — said Pavel. – What else can we do?! The moonshine has its own vegetable garden, “twist” too. Hang on!

You brew is antiseptic you use?

Yes, it is. If there are no antiseptic, replacing it with moonshine, which is under fifty degrees. Pour on hands treated face and, of course, the inside is perfectly acceptable. Now my diet consists of obligatory onions and garlic. And in large quantities, so the virus will not break!

Mask purchased?

— Yes, my wife Marina and I purchased them in advance. We have them in several variants, for a trip to the store for a couple of hours. Those who can “work” for a few days. But, by and large, the Marina and move his car — we’re not so bad, but those in public transport…

— Who in your family brings food?

— We drive ourselves. Released the driver and all the assistants. By the way, all that I have saved wages. Twice a week a woman comes to us and makes a complete “cleaning” of the house. When the end products Marina and sit in the car, in front of the store, put on masks and gloves. Even, sometimes, make a selfie with buyers. However, only those who, like us, in disguise. Greet with his feet or elbows. In General, do everything as it should be.

“I decided not to risk and for four days before the concert it was canceled”

— Where to find you in quarantine?

I was in Kiev and preparing for a concert in Truskavets. Almost all the tickets were already sold out. But I imagine as imagine how much fans want to come to me, take pictures and talk! But I can’t say no to nobody. So I decided not to risk and for four days before the concert it was canceled. It is clear that while none of the performances are not even discussed. “Sit on the beans”. However, all artists now in the same conditions, so I don’t need to cry.

— I say quarantine on a few years ago will throw Ukrainian show-business, which only began to recover.

— I don’t know who it was to recover! If earlier before the New year, the artists ten concerts, now — two-three. As before, nobody walks and spending budgets. The same situation was before March 8 — the artists one or two concerts! Business is not ready to fork out for performances. So, to say that the Ukrainian show-business began to rise, still very early! Nothing to rejoice. At best, they’re giving a concert, the artist just covers the cost. So it was with me in the winery. I earned 90 thousand, but this included with the theater rental, sound, stage, advertising campaign, hotel, team fees… all I gave everything and was glad that just held a concert on the highest artistic level and got is.

But this situation is not at all artists!

— Yes, ten of those at the hearing, it is better. They collect sports Palaces. But these artists shown on TV almost every day, and we all know their names.

— What if you live?

— There are private parties and my DJ Seremba. In my spare time I wear jeans, t-shirt, tightening the rubber band the hair into a Dulko and “light”. Seremba, in fact, me and saves — he is loved and often invited! At least it was before the quarantine. Who knows how the situation will change after it.

— Daughter Diana is now with you?

— Of course! Goes to the gym — I temporarily converted under him a pool and cooking. Last daughter’s hobby is cooking. Bakes pies, khachapuri, treats us to the pasta. Every day invents something special. Recently got myself a cookbook, which records all prescriptions. Consults with his former nanny Galey — she is a wonderful cook. Today the Diane should make us soup, cooked according to the recipe of the Marina. Usually in the evenings comes to us Andrew, Diana’s boyfriend, we all sit down at the dinner table and daughter watching our reaction to her culinary delights.

— What the quarantine does Marina?

— Your favourite garden. Thank God, her beloved hydrangea bushes well through the winter. These hydrangeas, as I have not seen anywhere else! Don’t know what Marina does to them, perhaps, casts a spell over everyone. When we had birthdays, we told all the friends that we did not give flowers, and the hedges of hydrangeas. We already have the bushes Belonged, Kudlay, Lihuta. But the large and lush our friend Idris — over the summer it appears more than a hundred colors!

So now, during the quarantine, every member of our family has its own scope of work. Most importantly — do not sit at the TV and not see everything. The news should be metered, otherwise it may suffer nervous system. Better to read the books.

A televada Katya Osadchaya has prepared a selection of movies that you can watch sitting at home in quarantine with her husband and children.

See also: Lily Rebrik isolated with his family in the country.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter