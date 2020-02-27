Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitova: live streaming free for the WTA Doha match

Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitova. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 27, 2020)

In one of the quarter finals in Doha, Jaber and Kvitova will play among themselves on February 27. The representative of Tunisia throughout the tournament is actively supported by fans. Will this help Ons? – learn from our forecast.

Ons Jabeur

Ons Jaber this season has held an excellent Australian Open, where he reached the quarter-finals. The representative of Tunisia did not have enough in Dubai last week to defeat Halep (6-1, 2-6, 6-7). However, the current form is clearly in full order, as well as with the very active support of the local public.

In the 1/8 final match, Jaber presented one of the sensations at the tournament, having outplayed Karolina Plishkova (6-4, 3-6, 6-3) in three sets. Ahead of the game against another Czech.

Petra Kvitova

The winner of the 2018 Doha tournament, Petra Kvitova, played two matches. Both fights completed in three sets.

At the start of the competition against the inconvenient Suarez-Navarro, the Czech tennis player unsuccessfully held the first set (4-6, 6-3, 6-0). In the second round game against Ostapenko, the decline was in the second set (6-2, 5-7, 6-1). It is noticeable in the matches that did not manage to consistently hit the first ball to Petra. This greatly complicates her life on the court.

Statistics

In the only personal meeting, Kvitova won.

The gill in two of three matches in Doha defeated rivals with a score of 2-0 in sets.

Kvitova in each match in Doha gave sets to rivals.

Forecast

From the start of the season, Ons Jabeur demonstrates a game worthy of a minimum of the top 20. Tennis player is able to powerfully serve, has a strong forehand. Also in the match against Plishkova it was noticeable with what courage and mood Jaber plays .

Kvitova in two matches at the tournament did not demonstrate a stable game. We expect that Jaber will be able to keep a positive head start on games in the match.

Our forecast is the victory of Jaber with the handicap (+4.5) of the game for a coefficient of 1.76 in BC League of Betting