Opponent Joshua was expelled from the United States: what happened

Bulgarian boxer-heavyweight mandatory contender for the title of world champion under version IBF Kubrat Pulev was deported from the United States.

It is reported by the insider portal, the Athletic Mike Coppinger.

Sources: Kubrat Pulev was deported from the U.S., to Bulgaria tonight due to a visa issue. He was boarding a flight from Chicago to Las Vegas to attend #WilderFury2. Pulev set to challenge Anthony Joshua for three heavyweight titles in the U.K., in June. — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 23, 2020

According to him, the reason for the deportation was an expired visa Pulev. The Bulgarian heavyweight was getting on a flight from Chicago to Las Vegas, wanting to see the fight for the title of world champion under version WBC between American DevTeam Wilder and Briton Tyson fury.

Kubrat Pulev

According to the source, instead of Las Vegas Pulev deported to Bulgaria.

It is expected that in June Kubrat Pulev will fight in the UK since local world champion in the WBA Super, IBF, WBO Anthony Joshua.

Denis Karpov