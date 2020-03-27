Oprah Winfrey launched the TV show about the coronavirus

By Maria Batterbury in Entertainment

Опра Уинфри запустила телешоу о коронавирусе

Legendary American TV host launched a streaming service Apple TV+ a TV show about pandemic coronavirus. A new project of Winfrey herself has announced via Twitter.

Shooting transfer are not in the TV Studio, and Oprah at home, then there are safe and no risk to get infected. Leading, which itself is in home isolation, communicating online with different medical experts and the sick, particularly sick stars.

Thus, the characters in the first episode of steel actor Idris Elba and his wife, a diagnosis that was confirmed over a week ago and which have since been quarantined. According to Oprah, the project aims to support the population and especially those who are sick or who have sick loved one.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
