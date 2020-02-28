Organizers responded to the rumors about the cancellation of “Eurovision” because of the coronavirus

The European broadcasting Union in an interview with the publication iReactor responded to rumors about a possible cancellation of the international song contest “Eurovision–2020” due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The organizers of “Eurovision” was assured that watching the situation with coronavirus and take the necessary measures in accordance with the guidelines of the who and national authorities.

“We will continue to monitor developments in Europe, but is currently too early to comment on possible scenarios,” he promised in the EMU.

“Eurovision” will be held in Rotterdam in may.

Among European countries the largest number of cases of infection with coronavirus reported in Italy. According to the latest data, there were 474 people sick. Today it became known that the inhabitant of Voronezh was hospitalized because she detected signs of SARS. She recently returned from Italy.