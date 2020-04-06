Original: the popular presenter has disclosed the name of his newborn daughter (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Оригинально: популярная ведущая рассекретила имя новорожденной дочери (фото)

Newscaster of “Today” on the channel “Ukraine” Anna Panova, who recently became a mother, at the time of discharge from the hospital revealed the secret name of his newborn daughter. Star mom admits that during her pregnancy she and her husband chose a few names for the baby. But the final version of the name appeared when the parents saw the girl.

When I was pregnant, we discussed names: Maria, Sophia, and Anastasia, — said Anna. — And towards the end whence came to me the name of Milan. My husband also liked it. The final decision was made when I looked at my newborn daughter and asked her consent. In my opinion, the name of Milan, she loved it.

Discharge from hospital took place in strict quarantine regime — a maximum of six attendees in masks.

But our holiday no limitations are eclipsed, admitted Panova. — Now we are three, we have at home, and ahead of us many happy events and discoveries.

Maria Batterbury

