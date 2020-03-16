Orlando bloom before I met Katy Perry six months refrained from sex

Orlando Bloom. Photo: Getty Images

American actor Orlando bloom said that before the meeting with his fiancée, singer Katy Perry, for six months to voluntarily refrain from sex.

As the actor explained in a candid interview with The Sunday Times, he was not happy, and to this idea it was brought by a friend, professional surfer Laird Hamilton. He said to Orlando: if you want a serious relationship, you should maintain celibacy for several months.

Bloom explained that he was going to abstain for three months but then began to notice the advantages of celibacy.

I really liked the way I treated women and feminine inside us. I know it sounds crazy,” he shared the experience of the actor.

Orlando also said that he had not done anything to compensate for the lack of sex, for example, didn’t apply to pornography, but does not think that is healthy behavior.

And then, in January 2016, bloom was confronted with Katy Perry at the party of the “Golden globe”. And although, in recognition of the actor, they’ve crossed paths before, it was the first time a couple “talked and talked”.

Orlando made an offer to Perry on Valentine’s Day in 2019. His bride, now pregnant with his child, the actor described as amazing.

She’s witty, smart and intelligent. She’s charismatic, but also video, and this dynamic intrigued me,” admitted Orlando bloom.

LeMonade previously wrote that Katy Perry said, what are her songs about the wise man Orlando bloom.