Orlando bloom has admitted that before meeting with Katy Perry’s half a year without sex

British actor Orlando bloom, who is now expecting a child with his fiancee, American singer Katy Perry, admitted that before meeting her he spent six months without sex. About this 43-year-old bloom was frankly told in an interview with the Sunday Times. The actor said that after he received the glory of a Hollywood star, he could get almost any woman he wanted — and frequently did so. He had Affairs with Lindsay Lohan, Kate Bosart, Sienna Miller, Kirsten dunst. For three years he was married to Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr. However, he was dissatisfied with his personal life.

In 2016, the other in Orlando, surfer Laird Hamilton, said to him: “If you want a serious relationship with the girls, try to stick to celibacy for at least a couple months. This will help you to understand yourself.” Bloom says that at first thought to be limited to three months of sexual abstinence. But he was so pleased with how this measure has changed his attitude towards women, he did not stop there. Celibacy allowed him to establish a deeper connection with the opposite sex and discover the feminine side of his nature. However, the practice of celibacy bloom still does not consider good for health and recommend it is in no hurry. “Down there, still had things to move forward,” he said.

To the question, did the actor at this time pornography, to compensate for the lack of sex, bloom replied in the negative. And said that he believes pornography is destructive to relationships. And harmful to children, who can find it on the Internet.

The celibacy of the actor stopped after that, as in January 2016 at the ceremony of awarding the “Golden globe”, he met Katie, who was absolutely fascinated by him and intrigued by his wit, intelligence, charisma. They saw each other a couple of times before, but only at the meeting in Orlando was able to see it differently.

