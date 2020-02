The stars were spotted at a fashion show.

To evaluate a new collection of the brand Hugo Boss came and Orlando bloom. Company actor has made a small dog.

Bloom was having fun with Cara Delevingne, who also watched the show from the auditorium. Star happily posed together – the actor even allowed the model to hold your four-legged pet. It seems that in the absence of his fiancee Katy Perry Orlando are not missed.