Orlando bloom shared archival image in photoblog

Hollywood actor Orlando bloom, who made a tattoo with the name of the son, in which he discovered the mistake, he ran to the memories.

Celebrity decided to show the fans what he looked like in his childhood. So, in the photo, which the star posted on his Instagram, smiling a little Orlando posed in terracotta sweater with blue confetti on his head.

“Always loved a party,” signed the actor stock photo.

In the comments nick admitted that he thought at first that bloom had shared a photo of her son Flynn. “Oh, God, I really thought it was Flynn”, “You’re exactly like Flynn”, “Such a sweet boy, and now such a good and kind man”, “Oh, you’re so cute,” “Adorable,” wrote the user under the photo.