Osadchaya and Gorbunov were celebrating the third anniversary of the son

Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov continue to conceal the face of the little son of Ivan, though the boy on February 18 was three years old. So, Katya and Yuri decided to make Ivan a fun and noisy celebration that brought together cartoon characters.

So, the feast of the boy took place in a kindergarten, what his mother said in InstaStories, showing a colorful picture. With dad Ivan literally “dived” into the brilliant “rain”, are scattered on the floor.

“Three years our Ivasyk. The first personal holiday in the kindergarten”, — has signed one of the pictures she.

In honor of the memorable day of the boy wearing stylish and festive – black jeans and a white shirt with fine print.

Company boy for the holidays made up not only by his friends and favorite cartoon characters. “Pippa, Georgie and bubbles”, signed photo from your favorite characters of the son of his mother.

“Our Prince today three years. God bless you, son!” — called frame with a small birthday his dad.