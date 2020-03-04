The famous American actor and Director Timothy Hutton, and received in 1981 the award “Oscar” (“Ordinary people”), is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl. The material allegations published BuzzFeed.

According to Variety, Hatton was accused of raping a 50-year-old Sera Johnston. According to her, the incident occurred in Vancouver in 1983, when she was 14 years old. It is noted that in the criminal law of Canada in the case of rape there is no Statute of limitations, so the police will have to investigate. At the same time, in 1983, the age of sexual consent in Canada was 14 years (now 16).

Johnson said that the actor was in Vancouver filming “Ice man”. Then 20-year-old Hutton invited the girl and her friends to his hotel, where along with his friend raped her. The girl’s mother, who worked as a set decorator, knew about what happened, but was afraid to contact the police in order not to fall into the black list. According to Johnson, she dared to talk about their situation due to the movement #MeToo.

Sam Hatton has already reacted to the statement and calls all fiction. According to his testimony, in the last couple of years some Sulphur Dale Johnson blackmailed him and extorted millions of dollars, citing events that never happened. He stated that he never met the girl and, moreover, did not assault her. Also, Timothy Hutton already testified under oath to the FBI and filed against Johnson with charges of extortion. The actor claims that all means to prove his innocence.

Also, lawyers of the actor has demanded from BuzzFeed to publish a refutation and has provided the necessary evidence, however, the publication has remained on the side of the published material.