Oskarshamns AIK vs FK Älmeboda/Linneryd Live Stream for a friendly match

Oskarshamns AIK vs FK Älmeboda/Linneryd: forecast for a friendly match (March 25, 2020)

AIK is a favorite in the match with Elmeboda / Linneryud, but whether the hosts will justify this status on March 25, we have prepared our forecast. What will be the outcome?

AIK Oskarshamns

AIK Oskarshamn proved very unsuccessful last season in the First Southern Division, finishing on 13th line in the table. Thus, the club ended up in butt games in which it justified the fans’ forecasts and quite easily dealt with Berga, beating the opponent with a score of 3-0 in the sum of two matches.

FK Älmeboda/Linneryd

Elmeboda / Linneryud represents the Second Division of Sweden, and more specifically – the East Getaland. Last season, the club performed very poorly, finishing on the 11th line in the table, breaking away from the relegation zone by 13 points. In the last round, Elmeboda / Linneryud scored a 2-2 draw with Asarums, extending the series without defeat to two matches.

Statistics

In the last four home games, AIK Oskarshamn won three victories

In the last four matches, “Elmeboda / Linneryud” suffered two defeats

In only one of the last four matches have Elmeboda / Linneryud conceded fewer than two goals

Forecast

AIK Oskarshamns continues to prepare for the new season and so far selects modest opponents – in the last match it was Linsdals, now he also has to meet with a representative of the Second Division. Obviously, the hosts have a serious advantage in the class, which should ultimately affect the result, especially since for guests this is the first match after a long break.

We believe that guests have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) at AIK Oskarshamn . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.80