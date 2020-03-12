Out official trailer of the animated film the Soul of Disney and Pixar

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Вышел дублированный трейлер анимационного фильма Душа от Disney и Pixar

In the Internet appeared the official trailer of the animated film “Soul” from Disney and Pixar.

The Director of the cartoon was made by Pete Docter.

Animation introduces viewers to Joe Gardner, a music teacher in high school who really loves to play jazz. And one day, he still manages to appear on the stage of the jazz club. However, on the way home in an accident Joe the soul separates from the body and moves to the center, where souls are developing before you go to the newborn child. Here Joe will have to think about what it means to have a soul.

In Ukrainian rolling animation will be released on 18 June 2020.

As previously reported, MONATIK and Julia Sanina voiced cartoon characters “Trolls 2”.

Maria Batterbury

