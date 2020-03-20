Out the trailer for the fifth season of the Billions

Channel Showtime presented the trailer for the fifth season of the American drama series “Billions” with Damien Lewis and Paul Giamatti in the lead roles.

The plot of the series, the two largest pieces of the financial world USA: billionaire Bobby “the Axe” Axelrod is a successful businessman, the head of hedge Fund Capital Axe, who was able to make a fortune in the turbulent times after the events of September 11 and the financial crisis, and the us attorney for the southern district of new York Chuck Rhodes, who learns about the shady activities of the Foundation and decides to start an investigation against him. The conflict is complicated by the fact that Axelrod works as a psychologist Chuck’s wife — Wendy.

The premiere of the fifth season is scheduled for may 3.

