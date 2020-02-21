Out the trailer for the film adaptation of the bestseller everywhere And smoldering fires with Reese Witherspoon

The first trailer of the film adaptation of the bestselling Celeste Ing “everywhere And smoldering fires.” The original book was published in 2017.

Starring in the series played by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. The film also starred Joshua Jackson, rosemary DeWitt, jade Pettyjohn etc.

The show-run speaks Liz Tigelaar.

The action of the story takes place in the American suburbs. The show will tell about the confrontation of reputable Housewives miss Richardson (Witherspoon) and the wayward artist MIA Warren (Washington), recently moved and does not want to put up with other people’s orders.

It will premiere on the streaming platform Hulu March 18, 2020.

