Out the trailer for the first season of the series “50 States of fear”

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Вышел трейлер первого сезона сериала "50 штатов страха"

Platform Quibi presented the trailer of the first season of the series “50 States of fear”.

The producer of the project was made by Sam Raimi (“evil dead”).

The series starred taissa Farmiga, ACE Butterfield, Rachel Brosnahan, Christina Ricci, Rory Culkin, Travis Fimmel, Ron Livingston etc.

The film tells some chilling stories taken from provincial America and its other States.

The TV show will be broadcast on the new streaming service Quibi, which is scheduled for launch April 6, 2020. The premiere will take place on April 13.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article