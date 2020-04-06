Out the trailer for the first season of the series “50 States of fear”

Platform Quibi presented the trailer of the first season of the series “50 States of fear”.

The producer of the project was made by Sam Raimi (“evil dead”).

The series starred taissa Farmiga, ACE Butterfield, Rachel Brosnahan, Christina Ricci, Rory Culkin, Travis Fimmel, Ron Livingston etc.

The film tells some chilling stories taken from provincial America and its other States.

The TV show will be broadcast on the new streaming service Quibi, which is scheduled for launch April 6, 2020. The premiere will take place on April 13.